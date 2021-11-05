Truist Securities Increases Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $70.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

