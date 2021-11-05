Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $73.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 201.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

