Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 14,231 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,499,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

