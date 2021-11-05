Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $791,000 Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,124 shares of company stock worth $10,972,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

