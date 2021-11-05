Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 103,283 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,283 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.