Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 233,535 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,535 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 30,064.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,239 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,540,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after acquiring an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.00 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

