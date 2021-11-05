Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $739,000 Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

FGEN opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.