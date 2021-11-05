Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,453.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,765 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

