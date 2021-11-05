Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

TWKS stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Turing has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

