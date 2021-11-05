TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TuSimple updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TSP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TuSimple stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

