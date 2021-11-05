Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $13.71. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 3,503 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

