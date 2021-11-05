UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Diamondback Energy worth $41,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,194,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.6% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 72,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $17,433,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 122.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

