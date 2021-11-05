UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $39.81 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 920,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $39,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 155,835 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,114,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 132,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.99 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

