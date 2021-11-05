UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 124,102 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Globe Life worth $37,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

