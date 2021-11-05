UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.88 ($57.51).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.15 ($46.06) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.22.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

