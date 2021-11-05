UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €54.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded up €1.06 ($1.25) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €61.04 ($71.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,358,398 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 12 month high of €62.18 ($73.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.51.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

