UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €54.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded up €1.06 ($1.25) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €61.04 ($71.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,358,398 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 12 month high of €62.18 ($73.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.51.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

