UBS Group Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:DUE traded down €0.56 ($0.66) during trading on Friday, hitting €39.38 ($46.33). 349,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.