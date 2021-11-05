Uday Kompella Sells 25,000 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $351,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Uday Kompella sold 46,371 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $421,048.68.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Uday Kompella sold 1,731 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $15,613.62.

On Monday, October 18th, Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

