UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.840 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $54.76. 25,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 276.11, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

