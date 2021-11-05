UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%.

UFPT traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,791. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $488.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $71.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UFP Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of UFP Technologies worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

