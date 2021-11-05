Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $88,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

