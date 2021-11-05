Under Armour, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

UAA opened at $25.93 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 138.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

