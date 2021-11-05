Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 161953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Under Armour by 127.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Under Armour by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Under Armour by 58.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Under Armour by 6.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Under Armour by 47.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 175,019 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

