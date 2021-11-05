United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $297.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on URI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.80.

URI opened at $385.97 on Monday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $183.01 and a 12-month high of $391.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in United Rentals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

