United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of USM stock remained flat at $$32.67 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,195. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.