United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Short Interest Update

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,930,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 46,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

X opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.21.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

