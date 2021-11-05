United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $201.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $192.98. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,981,460 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 245.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of United Therapeutics worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

