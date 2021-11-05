Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unitil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $683.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Unitil alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unitil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.