Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.82.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,037. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,675.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,234,075 shares of company stock valued at $161,766,626. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

