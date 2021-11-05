Univar Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NYSE UNVR opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

