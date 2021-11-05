Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) SVP Jennifer Mcintyre Sells 50,391 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after purchasing an additional 264,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 362,189 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.