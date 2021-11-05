Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $56.43 Average PT from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

UPLD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. 17,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

