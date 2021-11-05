Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Upland Software updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $7.79 on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 2,642,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $791.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upland Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Upland Software worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

