Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 2,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,074. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 19.9% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Upland Software by 30.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 24.9% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

