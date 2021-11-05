Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 20396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $791.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,892,000 after buying an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,767,000 after buying an additional 195,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

