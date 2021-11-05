Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $2.20 to $2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on URG. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of URG opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $368.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 1,635,725 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

