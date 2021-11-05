Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of URE stock opened at C$2.36 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.16 million and a P/E ratio of -14.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

