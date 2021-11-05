Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne Sells 1,100 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

URBN stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

