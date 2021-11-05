Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives $21.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,807. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

