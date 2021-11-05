USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,103. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $56,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,632 shares of company stock valued at $451,681 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
