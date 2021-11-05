USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,103. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $56,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,632 shares of company stock valued at $451,681 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

