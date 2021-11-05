USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.4% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $168.02 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00084706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00086584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00103442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,481.00 or 0.07280456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,655.08 or 1.00173436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022678 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

