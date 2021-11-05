UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

UTStarcom stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

