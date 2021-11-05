Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UTZ. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Utz Brands has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 312,586 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

