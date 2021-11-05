Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Critical Review

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 6.69% 7.83% 2.25% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

93.4% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vail Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vail Resorts and Gambling.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 7.52 $127.85 million $3.13 113.61 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 19.25 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 10 5 0 2.33 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vail Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $312.55, indicating a potential downside of 12.11%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 29.38%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Gambling.com Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate in and around its resort communities. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

