ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.45

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.45 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 40.94 ($0.53). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.50), with a volume of 10,449,165 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a current ratio of 16.74. The stock has a market cap of £22.57 million and a PE ratio of -15.09.

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

