Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 10.5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares traded down 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.21. 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

VALN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

