Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 10.5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares traded down 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.21. 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.
VALN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
