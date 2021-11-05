Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VOX opened at $143.10 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $108.43 and a one year high of $151.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

