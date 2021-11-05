Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.24

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.06, with a volume of 9433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

