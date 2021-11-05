Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 71,410 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Wix.com worth $59,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $197.08 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $171.37 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $248.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.81.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

