Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 48,541 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.67% of Neenah worth $56,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 3,923.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 195,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165,388 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Neenah by 28.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 529.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NP stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $915.49 million, a PE ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

